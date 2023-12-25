Delhi records maximum temperature of 23.6 deg C

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) It was a warm Christmas for Delhiites as the maximum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, on Monday, while the air quality showed a minor improvement to settle in the "very poor" category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent and 100 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of dense to very dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm everyday, was in the "very poor" category with a reading of 383.

The AQI at 9.05 am stood at 393. The 24-hour AQI was 411 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the air quality bulletin for Delhi, the quality of the air is likely to improve but remain in the "very poor" category on Tuesday.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate and enter the "severe" category on Wednesday, while it is likely to be in the upper end of the "very poor" category on Thursday. PTI SLB RC