Delhi records maximum temperature of 23.7 deg C

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The capital recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the seasonal average, it said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 72 per cent and 53 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast misty conditions for Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 8 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.