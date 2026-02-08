Delhi records maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, AQI improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notches above the seasonal average, the IMD stated.

Among various weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius; Palam 22 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 25.2 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 24.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 25.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung logged a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 9.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 9.6 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 10.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 52 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded 189 AQI at 4 pm on Sunday, placing the air quality index in the "moderate" category, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to CPCB.

The weather office has predicted shallow fog on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB MPL MPL