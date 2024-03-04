Delhi records maximum temperature of 24.9 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 24 per cent and 95 per cent.

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Parts of Delhi have been receiving light rainfall for the past three days. The national capital recorded traces of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 140, in the 'moderate' category, at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.