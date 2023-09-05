Delhi records maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, very light rain likely

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with very light rain during the day.

The relative humidity was 74 per cent at 8:30 am.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle later in the day.