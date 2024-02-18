Delhi records maximum temperature of 26.5 deg C, rain likely on Monday

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisment

The humidity level oscillated between 100 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy and misty conditions in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted rain or thundershowers with gusty winds on Monday and generally cloudy skies and moderate rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday stood at 269 in the 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.