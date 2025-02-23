Delhi records maximum temperature of 26.7 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the seasonal average.

The capital witnessed a largely clear sky during the day, the weather office said, adding that the minimum temperature was 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level oscillated between 96 per cent and 44 per cent.

At 6 pm, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 143, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department has forecast mist on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SHB RC