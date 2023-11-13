Delhi records maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It was a cold morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 45 per cent and 100 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Tuesday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB DIV DIV