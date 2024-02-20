Delhi records maximum temperature of 28.1 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) It was a pleasant Tuesday for Delhiites with the maximum temperature settling at 28.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 96 per cent and dropped to 55 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the IMD bulletin.

No rainfall was recorded during the day, while the minimum temperature settled at 14.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The weather office had forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at night and gusty winds on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor” category at 4 pm with a reading of 226, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far and this trend is expected to continue for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

The city recorded no rainy day in February last year.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR BM NSD