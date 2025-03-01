Delhi records maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday evening, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

The city also experienced rainfall in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, till 8:30 am on Saturday. While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall, Palam recorded 1.0 mm and Pitampura recorded 4 mm of rainfall.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 92 per cent and 57 per cent.At 6 pm, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per AQI standards, a reading between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.

The weather department has forecast misty conditions on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be 28 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB ARD