Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius while its air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the fourth straight day, according to official data.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity stood at 43 per cent.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 256, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe', and above 500 'severe plus'.