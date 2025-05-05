Delhi records maximum temperature of 32.3 deg C; rain predicted for Tuesday

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, seven notches below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 57 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the national capital experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2:30 am to 8.30 am on the day.

This was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 119 at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS RC