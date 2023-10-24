Delhi records maximum temperature of 32.4 deg C, air quality in 'poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the air quality improved marginally but remained in the 'poor' category.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity stood at 44 per cent at 5:30 pm, it said.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 220 at 11 am. It came down to 216 at 9 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe' and above 500 'severe plus'.

On Monday, the AQI was 263.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' (313) for the first time since May, mainly due to a drop in temperature and wind speed, which allowed pollutants to accumulate.

Delhi last recorded 'very poor' air quality on May 17 when the AQI was 336. PTI KND DIV DIV