Delhi records maximum temperature of 32.8 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD had forecasted strong surface winds during the day. Humidity levels oscillated between 28 and 71 per cent during the day.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 16 degrees celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 160, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ NB