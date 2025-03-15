Delhi records maximum temperature of 33 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 33 degree Celsius, 4.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 18.7 degree Celsius, while humidity levels fluctuated between 62 and 50 percent.

On Friday, Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury reaching 36.2 degree Celsius, 7.3 notches above normal, the IMD stated.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm stood at 84, categorised as 'satisfactory,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'