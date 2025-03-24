Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C, air quality deteriorates to 'poor'

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above the season's average, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 15.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity levels oscillated between 81 per cent and 17 per cent.

The weather department has predicted clear skies on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 16 degrees Celsius.

After a few days of relaxation, Delhi's pollution levels returned to the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 206 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI MHS DIV DIV