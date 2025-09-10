Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.4 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday witnessed strong surface winds with maximum temperature being recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below the normal, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches above the normal, the weather department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am and 5.30 pm was 81 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to settle at 34 and 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 80.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY