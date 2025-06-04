Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.6 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches below normal, the IMD said.

The relative humidity level stood at 40 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for the city on Wednesday, warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.

It has forecast partly cloudy skies on Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 187 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB DIV DIV