Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity in the city stood at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

A partly cloudy sky prevailed in several parts of the national capital. The minimum temperature recorded in the morning was 22.8 degree Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees warmer than usual for this time of the season.

Similar weather is expected to continue on Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to be recorded around 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category in the city with an index value of 164 recorded at 4 pm.