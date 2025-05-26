Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.1 deg C; thunder and lightning predicted for Tuesday

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, 5.3 notches below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 80 per cent and 59 per cent.

According to the IMD, 24 hours rainfall was in “trace” category which stands for rainfall amounts recorded in a day that range between 0.01 mm and 0.04 mm.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 97 at 6 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. However, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was not available.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS AS AS