Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, AQI 'moderate'

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The humidity oscillated between 66 per cent at 8.30 am and 53 per cent at 5.30 pm. No rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours, the weather office stated. For Friday, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category at 120, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".