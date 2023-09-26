Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.5 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 57 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal earlier in the day.

Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear sky on Thursday, the weather department said. PTI KND CK