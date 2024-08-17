Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled 1.5 notches above normal at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The humidity oscillated between 74 per cent and 92 per cent.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 74 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM