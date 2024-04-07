Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.6 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 21 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 36 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Najafgarh recorded a high temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius at 6:30 pm, according to IMD data. PTI NSM AS AS