Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

In the 24 hours till Sunday morning, Delhi recorded 12.2 mm rainfall. The humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 61 per cent, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies in the city on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 100 in the 'satisfactory' category at 8 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.