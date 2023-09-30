Delhi records maximum temperature of 35.8 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 35.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 22.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity level oscillated between 81 per cent and 45 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 162.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT NIT NB NB NB