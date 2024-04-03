Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 24 per cent and 75 per cent during the day.

For Thursday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 35 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was a notch below normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius.