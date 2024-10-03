Delhi records maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 46 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

A clear sky was witnessed during the day while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's normal.

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for Friday with the maximum temperature expected to be recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) level stood at 161 at 4 pm in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. PTI BM AS AS