Delhi records maximum temperature of 38 deg C, clear sky forecast for Monday

New Delhi, Sept 28 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 notches above the season's average, while the relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 131, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SHB ARI