Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.4 deg C

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The relative humidity hovered between 49 per cent and 16 per cent during the day.

The weather office said on Friday evening some places in the city are likely to witness partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.