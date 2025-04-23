Delhi records maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office said the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 27 per cent and 15 per cent at 8.30 am and 5.30 pm respectively.

The IMD predicted a clear sky for Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 21 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius respectively. The air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 224, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK