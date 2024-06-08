Delhi records maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a 41.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds for Sunday.

While the humidity oscillated between 42 and 25 per cent, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, it stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 232 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT HIG HIG