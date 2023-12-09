Delhi records min temp of 8.5 deg C, AQI 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's air quality index (AQI) at 6 pm stood at 322 in the 'very poor' category.

The mercury recorded a high of 25.3 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 69 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted mist for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor' , 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

PTI NIT RPA