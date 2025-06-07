Delhi records min temperature of 26.3 deg C; max to settle around 40

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a clear sky with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are expected on Sunday, the weather office said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am read 169, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ AMJ