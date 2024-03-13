Delhi records minimum temp of 13 deg C; drizzle likely during day

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, on Wednesday with the weather office forecasting a drizzle during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness overcast conditions during the day. The humidity level was recorded as 80 per cent.

The air quality continued to remain in the moderate category with an improved reading at 164. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI SJJ NSD NSD