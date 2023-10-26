Delhi records minimum temp of 15.1 deg C; air quality in poor category

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year, while the air quality was in the poor category.

Relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent, the weather department said and predicted mainly clear sky for the day. The air quality index in the morning was recorded at 252.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.