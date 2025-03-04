Delhi records minimum temp of 15.6 deg C

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the relative humidity was 70 per cent at 8.30 am. It forecast strong surface winds during the day.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 12.30 pm stood at 148.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM RHL