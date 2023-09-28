Delhi records minimum temp of 22.2 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the weather department. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 9 am stood at 136.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI ABU NSD NSD