Delhi records minimum temp of 24.2 deg C; cloudy condition likely

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius while the city is likely to have an overcast condition on Monday, according to the weather department on Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and the humidity is recorded 81 per cent at 8.30 am, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 till 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS NSD NSD