Delhi records minimum temp of 24.4 deg C; light rain likely

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Tuesday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 163 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".