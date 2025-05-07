Delhi records minimum temp of 24.8 deg C; light rain predicted today

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a forecast of generally cloudy skies accompanied by light rain or drizzle.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 69 per cent, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The data for Delhi's air quality was not provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PTI SSJ MPL AMJ AMJ