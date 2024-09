New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, the weather department said.

The sky will remain cloudy and the city is likely to receive "moderate" rainfall during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 85 per cent, the IMD said. PTI SJJ RHL