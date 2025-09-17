Delhi air quality 'moderate' with 107 AQI; minimum temp at 25.6 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the normal, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy skies for the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.