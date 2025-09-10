Delhi air quality satisfactory at 81 AQI

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches above the normal, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy sky. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 81.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ NB