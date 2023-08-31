Delhi records minimum temp of 25.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts mainly clear sky during the day and the maximum temperature to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 144.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.