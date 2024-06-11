Delhi on orange alert: Heat wave with gusty winds predicted, 44 deg C expected

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted that Delhi will experience a heat wave in many places, with strong surface winds, occasionally gusty, blowing during the day.

Delhi has been put on "orange alert" for Tuesday, which stands for "Be prepared" in the IMD colour codes. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.