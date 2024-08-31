Delhi records minimum temperature at 25.4 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 92 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".