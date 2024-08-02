Delhi records minimum temperature at 26.5 deg C, light rain likely during day

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, according to the weather office, which predicted light rain and thunderstorms during the day.

On Thursday night, the city received light shower and its primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 1.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours until 8.30 am.

Other stations that received rainfall included Palam with 5.5 mm, Ayanagar 8 mm, Lodi Road 2.8 mm, Ridge 3.6 mm and SPS Mayur Vihar 10 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms during the day.

The humidity level was recorded as 88 per cent, it said.

The air quality of the city continued to remain in the 'satisfaction' category with an improved reading at 75.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM BHJ BHJ