Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.1 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisment

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day.

The humidity recorded 70 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate ” category with a reading of 147, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".