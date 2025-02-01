Delhi records 'very poor' AQI at 347, minimum temperature of 10.8 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 100 per cent.

The IMD has forecast moderate to dense fog for the day with the maximum temperature settling around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the 'very poor' category with a reading of 347 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.